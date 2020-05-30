South Dakota reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,093 active cases

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) - On Saturday, South Dakota health officials confirmed three additional COVID-19 deaths in the state. This brings South Dakota's total deaths due to the virus up to 62.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, there have been an additional 30 positive cases since Friday morning, bringing the statewide total to 4,960. Currently, there are 1,093 active COVID-19 cases in the state, while 3,805 cases have recovered.

As of May 30, there are 93 South Dakotans hospitalized. There have been 427 hospitalizations in the state since the pandemic began.