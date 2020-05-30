Temperatures warm back up for Sunday along with gusty winds

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was a cooler day, with some light showers making their way past part of the region.

This was the case for most of us, except the northeastern corner of Siouxland.

In that area they enjoyed sunshine, and temperatures in the low 70s.

The rest of the region had highs more in the low 60s.

Tonight will continue to have shower chances and the low will be in the low 50s.

Tomorrow warms back up for everyone, with highs in the low 70s, but low 80s further west.

The shower chances could continue into the morning, but eventually the clouds decrease through the day.

The winds will also pick up, with wind gusts near 25 mph.

Sunday night has a chance of thunderstorms and showers, which could linger into Monday morning.

Later Monday returns some sunshine, and temperatures jump up to the upper 80s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, with a high in the low 90s.

Tuesday night has a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Wednesday will bring back more cloud coverage, with a high in the mid 80s.

Wednesday night has a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

That slight chance lasts through Thursday and Friday.

Thursday’s high will be in the mid 80s.

Friday’s high will be in the mid 80s as well.