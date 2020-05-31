Jack Evans wins Lake Creek Amateur
STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - Jack Evans sank a 13-foot birdie putt on a sudden death playoff hole to win the 2020 Lake Creek Amateur at the Buena Vista University Golf Course at Lake Creek on Sunday.
Championship Flight - Final Results
- Jack Evans, E - Won first playoff hole with birdie on 18.
- John Spellerberg, E
- Jonny Douglas, E
- Michael Clark, +4
- Kyle Ritchie, +6
- James Preston, +7
- Matt Pitts, +8
- Jared Tigges, +8
- Greg Szepelak, +9
- Josh McCormick, +10
- Matt Weeks, +10
- JJ Cooney, +11
- Andrew Zinn, +11
- Cole Jaeschke, +12
- Devon Dembinski, +12
- Jim Calkins, +15
- Will Schenkelberg, +17
- Michael Storey, +17
- Bobby Brooks, +18
- Brad Mickelson, +20
- Jason Hough, +21