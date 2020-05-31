 Skip to Content

Jack Evans wins Lake Creek Amateur

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - Jack Evans sank a 13-foot birdie putt on a sudden death playoff hole to win the 2020 Lake Creek Amateur at the Buena Vista University Golf Course at Lake Creek on Sunday.

Championship Flight - Final Results

  1. Jack Evans, E - Won first playoff hole with birdie on 18.
  2. John Spellerberg, E
  3. Jonny Douglas, E
  4. Michael Clark, +4
  5. Kyle Ritchie, +6
  6. James Preston, +7
  7. Matt Pitts, +8
  8. Jared Tigges, +8
  9. Greg Szepelak, +9
  10. Josh McCormick, +10
  11. Matt Weeks, +10
  12. JJ Cooney, +11
  13. Andrew Zinn, +11
  14. Cole Jaeschke, +12
  15. Devon Dembinski, +12
  16. Jim Calkins, +15
  17. Will Schenkelberg, +17
  18. Michael Storey, +17
  19. Bobby Brooks, +18
  20. Brad Mickelson, +20
  21. Jason Hough, +21

Devin Reiners

