Loved ones parade pass Coelrdige, NE nursing home to show their love and support

COELRIDGE, Neb. (KTIV) -- The sound of car horns flooded the streets of Coelridge, Nebraska on Sunday afternoon.

A large procession of cars cruised past Park View Haven Nursing Home as residents sat outside in the parking lot.

"We thought about it together because our residents haven't seen their families in a really long time so this was one way they could see them and they could see their families," said Co-Organizer Nicole Benson.

"We sent out invitations to each family member, and then we posted signs all around town to invite the community as well," said Co-Organizer Abby Dorcey.

Children, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, and friends of the residents waved and shouted out the windows of their cars, showing love and support during these uncertain times.

Not only were family members there, but Coelridge Fire and Rescue made an appearance as well.

"I think a lot of them were shocked at how good of a turnout it was. But, of course, it's great for the community," said Dorcey.

Since many nursing homes are not allowing visitors to ensure the residents safety, this was the closest family members could get to their senior loved ones.

In return, each resident had a sign of their own to wave back at those driving by.

"Those were signs that our Activity Department had them make. One Side either said we miss you or we love you, and then then other side had a personalized message from each resident to their family," said Dorcey.

Organizers said the support shown by all involved was overwhelming to both the staff and the residents.

"There were lots of smiles and tears because they were so excited," said Benson

After the parade passed the nursing home, the procession went by Embers Assisted Living Center as well.