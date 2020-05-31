(KTIV) - Protests break out around the tri-state area in response to the death of George Floyd.

Police arrested more than two dozen people after using tear gas to break up a protest and stop vandalism near the Polk County Courthouse in downtown Des Moines.

A small group of people spray painted the courthouse and broke at least one window on the building's first floor.

Police arrived about 9:40 Saturday night and shot tear gas about 10 minutes later, causing what appeared to be about 250 protesters to scatter.

The protest Saturday night started at the Des Moines police station and later moved across downtown.

"It was a peaceful moment at that time. People moved on. And officers came. And the group that was around the courthouse dispersed. There was expression of emotion and people left. And there was no tear gas there, there was no smoke there. And it wasn't necessarily over here where there was children present and no body was causing any harm of any kind," said Zachary Rochester, Protester.

Meanwhile, protests in Nebraska's two largest cities over George Floyd's death in Minneapolis have resulted in two dozen arrests, injuries to police officers and damage to businesses and police cars.

In Omaha, 21 people were arrested on charges including disorderly conduct, failure to disperse, firearms possession and destruction of property.

Thousands of people blocked two streets near a mall in a busy commercial area a few miles west of downtown.

In Lincoln, three people were arrested and eight police officers were injured.

Protesters also gathered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota against the death of George Floyd.

People could be heard chanting 'Black Lives Matter' and 'Justice Now.' crowds also donned signs saying things like 'I Can't Breath' and 'Justice for George Floyd.

"To see all of these people come together and stand up for what we believe in, and for us too because it's supporting us and its really heartwarming to see that. I'm really happy," said one protester.