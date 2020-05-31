Sioux Falls mayor implements temporary curfew

SIOUX FALLS, South Dak. (KTIV)- The mayor of Sioux Falls, South Dakota has implemented a curfew for Sunday night.

Mayor Paul TenHaken has signed a Declaration of Emergency and a corresponding 10:00 p.m. curfew for the area bordered by 57th Street on the south to 26th Street on the north, Kiwanis Avenue on the east and Interstate-29 on the west.

The curfew will last until 7 a.m. on Monday, June 1. The only exception during this order is for people going to and from work and seeking emergency services.

The Sioux Falls Police Department is working closely with other local and state law enforcement agencies to continuously monitor the situation.