Temperatures jump up to start the work week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Some light rain passed through parts of Siouxland earlier in the day.

But by the mid afternoon, it became a relatively nice day, with sunshine, and warmer weather.

The high was in the upper 70s. The only down side was the breezy winds.

Wind gusts around the region hit up to 40 mph.

We will continue to see gusty winds through the night, along with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

The rainy weather should be gone as we wake up for Monday morning.

It will be another day with sunshine, and even warmer weather.

The high will be in the low 90s.

The gusty winds also continue into Monday.

Tuesday will bring back a few more clouds, and the high will be in the low 90s again.

In the afternoon Tuesday has a chance of getting some thunderstorms and showers, this will last into Tuesday night.

Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy, with highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday night has a chance of thunderstorms and showers.

Friday will be partly cloud, with a high in the mid 80s.

Friday night, the thunderstorm and shower chances return.

Those chances continue into Saturday and Saturday night.

Saturday’s high will be in the upper 80s.