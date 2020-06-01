Both Nebraska and South Dakota activate National Guard after protests turn violent

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) -- Both the states of South Dakota and Nebraska have activated the National Guard after protests turned violent over the weekend.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem activated the National Guard after protests in took place in Sioux Fall over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.

The Argus Leader reports the protest in South Dakota's largest city started Sunday afternoon with a march downtown. Police said dozens of protesters later congregated at the Empire Mall and began throwing rocks at officers. Several businesses in the area of the Empire Mall had windows damaged. Police said protesters had dispersed by 11 p.m.

Noem said about 70 Guard members will remain in the city until they are no longer needed

While in Nebraska, officials are imposing a curfew and the Nebraska National Guard is being mobilized to help police after a man was killed during a demonstration in downtown Omaha over the death of George Floyd.

The shooting occurred at around 11 p.m. Saturday in the city's Old Market area and within a couple of blocks of where protesters had gathered. Police said they arrested someone within the hour in connection with the shooting of 22-year-old protester James Scurlock.

Officials didn't say what led to the shooting during the protests.

The protest in downtown Omaha followed one hours earlier a few miles away that started peacefully but devolved into clashes between protesters and police.

Over the weekend, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts blasted the Minneapolis police officer's handling of George Floyd.

Ricketts says Derek Chauvin's actions are an egregious violation of Floyd's rights, and he says the now-fired officer who placed a knee on Floyd's neck should be charged and tried.

Ricketts says the incident reflects poorly on law enforcement and creates more distrust between police and communities of color, and he's encouraging protesters to express their anger peacefully.