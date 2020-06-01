Cedar Falls Police say bomb threat at Goodwill was not credible

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Police are addressing Monday's bomb threat at Goodwill Industries in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Police said they received a phone call from an anonymous caller saying they were going to blow up the eastern Iowa store.

The business was not open when the threat was made and all employees were able to safely exit, according to police.

After investigating the scene, police did not find a threat.

The case is still under investigation.