Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars, Iowa now allowing limited visitors

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars, Iowa is allowing limited visitors to the hospital, starting on Monday.

Visitors can now enter through two specific sides of the building. When inside, they will be screened for temperature and symptoms of COVID-19, and must be wearing a mask at all times.

Floyd Valley Healthcare also has implemented extra safety measures, including extra cleaning practices, spacing barriers at registration, and hand sanitizer in waiting rooms.

Hospital administrators said they previously had been connecting patients to their loved ones with virtual visits, but are happy to allow visitors back inside.

"We're excited to finally be able to offer our guests to come back into the hospital and be with their family members. It just aids in healing and those types of things. As we have been watching and following the Iowa Department of Health and CDC guidelines, it's just now time." said Lorrie Mortensen, Director of Patient Care.

Hospital administrators also said visitors still are not allowed at Park Place Estates Assisted Living, due to the vulnerability of that group.