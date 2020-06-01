Hot and windy start to June with storm chances late Tuesday

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms have moved through mostly southern Siouxland through the overnight hours.



Those are coming to a close and we look to stay dry for the rest of the day.



There is already plenty of wind and we could see gusts reach 35 miles per hour this afternoon.



Those blustery south winds will help to push us to our warmest temperatures of 2020 so far with many of us reaching the 90s today.



It will be a little humid as well so, if you are outdoors, you will want to stay hydrated.



We only fall to around 70 degrees overnight, setting the stage for another hot and humid day Tuesday with temperatures again in the low to mid 90s.



By the late afternoon there will be a chance to get thunderstorms to develop.



A cap in the atmosphere may keep storms from developing though until the evening and overnight hours.



Large hail, gusty winds and frequent lightning will be possible with any storms that do form.



While it will be cooler from Wednesday into the weekend, temperatures will remain warm with mid 80s each day.



Through this stretch there will be small chances for late day thunderstorms each day with better chances in the nighttime hours.



Storms will again be possible Saturday before things look drier Sunday and Monday.