Iowa baseball and softball teams excited to start practice

For the first time since the boys state basketball tournament concluded in March, there's high school sports in the state of Iowa. Baseball and softball teams are allowed to start practicing as they have two weeks to prepare for their first games.

After months of waiting around not knowing if there would be a summer sports season, Sioux City East softball took the field for their first practice. The players are anxious to get the season started.

"I'm very thankful to have this last season," said senior outfielder Josie Blake. "Because with all of the uncertainty it's really just a breath of fresh air and I'm just lucky to be around the other seniors and we've really been anticipating this season."

Getting prepared for the season has been challenging for every team during the pandemic but for Bubba Malenosky, it's been even more difficult. He is entering his first year as the head coach of the Black Raiders.

"It's exciting. I got blessed with this opportunity to coach at East High," said Molenosky. "Been kind of a strange year because I was going into the season going to be able to do pitcher, catcher workouts and then COVID-19 hit and then now we're starting the first practice and I don't even know girls names but it's exciting to be here. It's exciting to be outside and enjoy the weather."

Hinton baseball also took the field for their first practice of the year.

"It's just joy," said senior Kyle Brighton. "One last time to come out here and do something for the school is pretty special. Being in your other sports is also fun but this the one last thing that we get to do."

Iowa is first state to bring back high school sports during the pandemic so everyone will be watching to see how it plays out.

"I think there's some pressure that goes along with it," said Hinton Head Coach Cale Kramer. "We obviously want to do this right and they put the guidelines in place for a reason. We have to follow them so we gotta get those through to our guys but we're really excited to go out and kind of show the world hey we can do this and we can have some success."

East High softball opens their season Monday June 15 at Western Christian. Hinton is at Harris Lake Park, also on June 15.

The state baseball tournament starts July 24 in Des Moines. State softball starts July 27 in Fort Dodge.