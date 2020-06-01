 Skip to Content

Iowa preseason high school softball rankings released

The Iowa preseason high school softball rankings are out.

2020 Preseason Softball Rankings
Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union
Monday, June 1, 2020

Class 1A, 2019 Record
1 Collins-Maxwell 28-1
2 Newell-Fonda 38-7
3 Clarksville 33-2
4 Wayne 24-9
5 Algona Bishop Garrigan 29-8
6 Lynnville-Sully 27-9
7 Newman Catholic 21-14
8 North Mahaska 18-10
9 AGWSR 20-7
10 Central City 31-11
11 Gehlen Catholic 21-13
12 Akron-Westfield 21-13
13 Grand View Christian20-10
14 Lisbon 34-7
15 Lenox 26-7

Class 2A
1 North Linn 42-4
2 Louisa-Muscatine 35-5
3 Mount Ayr 27-3
4 Ogden 26-8
5 West Sioux 24-8
6 Jesup 30-10
7 Central Springs 28-9
8 West Monona 30-6
9 Earlham 29-9
10 Beckman Catholic30-14
11 Emmetsburg 23-10
12 Interstate 35 18-11
13 Northeast 20-14
14 Pleasantville25-12
15 West Lyon 20-8

Class 3A
1 Davenport Assumption 41-2
2 Humboldt 28-3
3 Williamsburg 31-12
4 Anamosa 31-5
5 Mount Vernon 27-13
6 Albia 27-6
7 Spirit Lake 22-7
8 West Liberty 30-6
9 North Polk 22-11
10 Algona 18-11
11 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 24-11
12 Atlantic 27-9
13 West Burlington 25-12
14 Boyden Hull-Rock Valley 22-9
15 Bishop Heelan 16-14

Class 4A
1 Carlisle 38-3
2 North Scott 28-15
3 Ballard 26-10
4 Oskaloosa 25-16
5 ADM 28-7
6 Charles City 37-4
7 Dallas Center-Grimes 25-15
8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 27-7
9 West Delaware 31-12
10 Decorah 18-12
11 Fairfield 22-19
12 Washington 22-15
13 Winterset 19-15
14 Webster City 21-7
15 Central DeWitt 18-5

Class 5A
1 Fort Dodge 35-7
2 Iowa City High 36-8
3 Johnston 35-10
4 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 37-4
5 Ottumwa 33-9
6 Waukee 40-4
7 West Des Moines Valley 32-10
8 Pleasant Valley 27-13
9 Indianola 34-5
10 Dubuque Hempstead 32-8
11 Ankeny Centennial 26-12
12 Muscatine 31-8
13 Cedar Rapids Prairie 29-12
14 Southeast Polk 24-17
15 Bettendorf 22-15

