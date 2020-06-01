Iowa reports 5 additional COVID-19 deaths, 204 more cases

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- According to the state's dashboard as of 10 a.m. Monday, there are five additional COVID-19 deaths in Iowa and 204 new cases since 10 a.m. Sunday.

This brings Iowa's total to 19,688 confirmed cases with a death toll of 538.

More than 159,292 Iowans have been tested while 11,185 have reportedly recovered, 289 being new today. One in every 20 Iowans have been tested for a positive rate of 12.4 percent.

Twenty-four COVID-19 patients were admitted to the hospital in the last 24 hours which brings the state total to 339 hospitalized. Of those in the hospital, 125 are in intensive care while 73 are on ventilators.

According to a proclamtion Gov. Reynolds made last week, more Iowa businesses are allowed to reopen Monday, including casinos, amusement parks and outdoor venues.