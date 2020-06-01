Medical examiner lists Floyd’s death as homicide

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A medical examiner in Minnesota has classified George Floyd’s death as a homicide, and says Floyd’s heart stopped while he was being restrained by police and had his neck suppressed.

The report Monday listed as “other significant conditions” that Floyd suffered from heart disease and hypertension, had fentanyl intoxication and recent methamphetamine use.

A Minneapolis police officer has been charged with third-degree murder in Floyd’s death, and three other officers were fired.

Bystander video showed the officer, Derek Chauvin, holding his knee on Floyd’s death despite his “I can’t breathe” cries until Floyd eventually stopped moving. His death has sparked days of protest, some violent, across the nation.

Earlier Monday, the family of George Floyd released an independent autopsy. That autopsy found that Floyd died of asphyxiation from sustained pressure on his back and neck.