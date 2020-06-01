Members of Le Mars, IA Army National Guard unit deploys

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - 90 Army National Guard soldiers, from a unit in Le Mars, Iowa, were deployed to Africa, Monday.

Troop C 1st Squadron of the 113th Cavalry will support "Operation Enduring Freedom" in the United States Africa Command area of responsibility.

This is the third federal mobilization for Troop C since 2001. The troop previously deployed to Iraq in 2005, and Afghanistan in 2010.

The deployment is estimated to last approximately one year.