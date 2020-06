DAKOTA COUNTY, Neb. (KTIV) - Health officials in Dakota County, Nebraska, confirmed Monday that there have been 12 new COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing its total to 1,681.

The Dakota County Health Department says no additional deaths were reported on June 1. Thus far, there have been 25 COVID-19 deaths in the county.

Health officials are not releasing how many of the cases have recovered.