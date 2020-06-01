Police investigate Monday morning armed robbery of convenience store

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Police are investigating the armed robbery of a Sioux City convenience store early Monday morning.

Police say shortly after midnight, an armed suspect entered "The Brew" in the 2500 block of Floyd Boulevard. The suspect demanded cash, and then got away on foot.

He's described as a black male, in his early 20's, about 5'10" tall, and weighing 160 pounds. He was wearing black pants and a black sweatshirt.

If you have any information about this crime contact CrimeStoppers at (712) 258-TIPS.