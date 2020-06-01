Several arrested after a protest in Sioux City turns violent

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Police Department made several arrests early Monday morning after protest began to become more violent.

Around 3:00 am officers deemed an unlawful assembly and ordered the crowd which had an estimated attendance of one point up to 400 people to disperse.

Several people refused the order and officers moved in to disperse them, when the some in the crowd began to throw rocks striking several of the officers.

According to a press release officers were forced to use some O.C. powder and spray while dispersing the crowd.

The protest began early in the day Sunday, but as it got later a handful of people in the crowd tried to instigate more violent demonstrations.

The press release says that officers took steps to deescalate conflict by removing themselves.

There was some damage to a window at the police station.

Five Officers received minor injuries, and numerous patrol cars were also damaged by the crowd.

Arrests include:

Dieo D. Okamba-Onolenga, aged 19, of Sioux City, 2nd Degree Criminal Mischief and Simple Assault.

Mauke R. Butler, aged 28, of Sioux City, Failure to Disperse.

Zaire Dean, aged 22, Sioux City, Unlawful Assembly.

Nolan J. Warchorn, aged 22, Sioux City, Unlawful Assembly.

Alvereez L. James, aged 23, Sioux City, Assault on a Peace Officer, Eluding a Peace Officer, Failure to Disperse.

Colin T. Kochevar, aged 25, Sioux City, Unlawful Assembly.

Joseph R. Smith, aged 38, Lawton, Unlawful Assembly.

Hayley M. Gibson, aged 22, Sioux City, Unlawful Assembly.

Keegan A. Kinzie, aged 20, Sioux City, Assault on a Peace Officer, Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Aaliah R. Cruz, aged 18, Sioux City, Unlawful Assembly.

Jada R. Swanson, aged 19, Sioux City, Unlawful Assembly.

Siera Johnson, aged 19, Sioux City, Unlawful Assembly.

Two Juveniles were also arrested for failure to disperse.

The Sioux City Police Department released the following statement in their press release:

The Sioux City Police Department supports the public’s 1st Amendment right to assembly and to protest peacefully and have demonstrated our support of people exercising this right. We have saddened that last night’s demonstration that started peacefully degraded to violence. We are thankful no one involved tonight was seriously injured. We will continue working with community groups to strengthen our relationships with members of the community and provide fair and equitable law enforcement services.