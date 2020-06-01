Sioux City chapter of the NAACP releases statement on George Floyd protests

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Sioux City branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People has released its official position on the murder of George Floyd and the protests occurring across the country.

The Sioux City NAACP says its hope is to continue to be in talks with area organizations and city leadership to ensure everything can be done to "fight for justice."

Officials say their hope is to institute change at the ballot box so people can have a true voice from the local level to the federal level.

The NAACP in Sioux City is asking those that feel they need to protest to keep it peaceful.

The official statement read in part:

Between 1920 and 1938 the NAACP flew a flag outside its offices that read “A Man Was Lynched Yesterday” to mark the lynching of Black people in the United States. It is a shame on our nation that almost a century later, Black people continue to be brutalized and killed by racists. The murder of George Floyd by police is an unspeakable tragedy. Sadly, police brutality against the Black community has been an ever-present occurrence, dating back to its roots as a method used to preserve the system of slavery. The arrest of Officer Derek Chauvin is not enough, their needs to be accountability for all responsible for Mr. Floyd’s death. The uprisings taking place in Minneapolis and other locations across this country are a result of the anger, fear, sadness, and distrust that have manifested for years throughout our community. Enough is enough, We Are Done Dying. These are NOT isolated incidents. They are directly related to the systemic racism that plagues our country at an even more alarming rate than the Coronavirus. Our communities have been in a state of emergency dating back to the Reconstruction Era, to churches being burned, families being terrorized by Alt-Right groups, to individuals exclaiming, “I can’t breathe!”

Our communities are angry and saddened and we want the world to know we are channeling those feelings to work toward a better future for us and generations to come. We are excited about the partnerships we have built with our local police department and we will continue to work with Chief Rex Mueller and County Attorney Patrick Jennings to ensure that there are policies in place to hold all individuals accountable. Official statement from Ike Rayford, President of the NAACP Sioux City branch.

Founded in 1909, the NAACP is the nation's oldest and largest nonpartisan civil rights organization.