Sioux City leaders approve request for rezoning

Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) -- A vacant parking lot off Sioux City's Historic 4th Street soon could be getting a facelift.

At Monday night's Sioux City City Council meeting, city leaders approved a request for rezoning on the land located at 1214 4th Street.

The petitioner is proposing a mixed use commercial and residential building on the site.

The proposed five-story building would include 6,600 square feet of commercial retail or restaurants on the main floor and 56 apartments on the upper floors.