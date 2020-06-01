Sioux City police aim to keep protests peaceful

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Sunday night, many Siouxlanders gathered to mirror the peaceful protests going on all around the country.

"Protesters were peacefully protesting at the back part of the police station, officers were being nice, offering water and everything to them, trying to keep everything civil," said one observer, Chance Eriksen.

Unfortunately, what started out peaceful, soon turned violent.

"It was at that point we felt the situation was becoming dangerous and we were worried about someone getting injured or one of us getting injured, so we deemed the assembly unlawful at that time and notified the crowd that it was considered unlawful and they need to disperse," said SCPD Sgt. Jeremy McClure.

Sgt. McClure says officers are trained to react in different ways based on how dangerous the situation is and that training paid off after Sunday night's protests.

While avoiding the use of physical force is still one of their main goals, McClure says under newer circumstances, officers are taking extra steps to ensure the safety of everyone involved while allowing them to exercise their first amendment rights.

"With our stance on the protests, we try to work with organizers and provide them the sources they need to exercise their first amendment rights and do their protests peacefully. We understand there are grievances people want to air, we respect that, we just want to make sure people are safe. The last thing we want to see is somebody get hurt at one of these protests and that's why we like to offer that support," said McClure.

Officers will continue to implement this training while debriefing daily on the situations at hand.