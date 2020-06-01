Siouxland doctor answers questions about COVID-19

Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) -- Dr. Mike Kafka with UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's answers questions from the community about COVID-19.

Question: With everyone self-isolation, is it true that your immune system is compromised and that when your finally get out into the public, you will catch everything out there and get sick easily?

Dr. Mike Kafka: That's not true. Your immune system is working constantly, 24 hours a day, an surveying and looking for pathogens and infectious agents that may enter the body so it's on the job, working all the time and I would not expect your immunity to drop just because you're self-isolating.

Can you get COVID-19 from secondhand smoke? Will smoking be prohibited in casinos during COVID-19?

Dr. Mike Kafka: If the smoker is infected and in the contagious stage where he's shedding virus, as he exhales, there is the possibility that virus containing droplets can be released and if you inhale them, you could become infected. I wouldn't want to speak to that necessarily for the casinos, but I would not think that would be a reason for them to stop smoking or not permit it.

What preexisting medical conditions are most serious for COVID-19 medical management?

Dr. Mike Kafka: It ends up that it's the five most common diseases that we have chronically in the United States, which would be COPD, or chronic obstructive lung disease, coronary artery disease, high blood pressure, diabetes and obesity. Those seem to be the predominant conditions that people have that end up going into intensive care, having really severe illness and resulting fatalities as a result of that.

