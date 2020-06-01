 Skip to Content

South Dakota COVID-19 cases surpass 5,000, officials say over 3,900 people have recovered

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) - On Monday, health officials confirmed 41 additional COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, bringing the statewide total to 5,034.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, there are currently 1,069 active COVID-19 cases in the state. Thus far, 3,903 people have recovered from the virus.

No new deaths were reported Monday, officials say there have been 64 COVID-19 deaths in the state.

As of June 1, there are 87 South Dakotans hospitalized. There have been 435 hospitalizations in the state since the pandemic began. 

