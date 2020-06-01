Storm Lake, IA woman arrested after assault

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - A Storm Lake, Iowa, woman has been arrested after police say she assaulted a man.

Storm Lake police were called to a Dollar Tree location. After investigating police allege that Lisa Lohnes physically assaulted Borroto Batista on the property. Police further allege that an active no-contact order existed between Batista and Lohnes.

Lohnes is charged with domestic abuse 3rd offense, and violation of a no-contact order. Batista was charged with violation of a no-contact order.