Storm Lake man arrested for sexually assaulting a minor

Storm Lake, Iowa (KTIV) - A Storm Lake, Iowa, man has been arrested after police say he sexually assaulted a minor from January to April of this year.

35-year-old Mario Delapaz is arrested on eight charges, including two counts of third degree sexual abuse.



On May 12th police received a belated report of the assaults.



According to court documents, Delapaz forced the juvenile to sniff a substance before engaging in sexual activities with her.