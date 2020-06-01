Strong to severe storms possible by late day Tuesday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We turned the page on May and now June is bringing in completely different kind of weather than what most of the last month has been bringing us.

Highs that soared into the 90s for many of us today will likely do the same again on Tuesday.

But by late in the day Tuesday, a cold front will be moving in and there will be a chance of some strong to severe thunderstorms developing along it.

Wind and hail will be the biggest threats if the storms are able to develop, but we can’t rule out an isolated tornado either.

Those storms will be moving to the east early Tuesday night leaving us with a quieter and slightly cooler Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s.

We’ll then get into a pattern that will give us slight chances of late day and nighttime thunderstorms from Wednesday through the weekend with highs in the 80s.

I think we’ll be more in the upper 80s on Thursday and Sunday with cooler low 80s on Friday and Saturday.

Monday is looking like we could see quieter weather with highs still warm in the upper 80s.