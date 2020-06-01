Two people dead, officer shot after rioting in eastern Iowa

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWWL) -- Two people were killed and one officer was injured after rioting broke out in Davenport Sunday evening.

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson and Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski held a press conference early Monday morning.

According to our sister station KWWL, they said Saturday's protests and demonstrations were peaceful, however, it was a different story Sunday evening.

Mayor Matson and Chief Sikorski address community. Posted by Davenport Police Department on Monday, June 1, 2020

Around 10 p.m., the police department started to see numerous disturbances near NorthPark Mall. There were more than 100 cars filled with rioters.

Davenport police responded to more than 45 serious disturbance calls, according to Sikorski. Officers also responded to dozens of confirmed shots fired incidents within the city.

Sikorski confirmed four shooting victims, including two fatalities. One person was shot and killed at the West Kimberly Walmart. Another person was fatally shot near the 1100 block of West 15th Street. At this time, police are not releasing the victims' names.

In Monday's news conference, Sikorski said one police officer was injured after being "ambushed" with several rounds of gunfire while patrolling the area of 15th Street and Myrtle Street. He said the officer is doing okay. One officer returned fire during the incident.

"It's not who we are as Davenport. It's not who we are as the Quad Cities. As the police chief, I commit to you... we will be here tonight, today, tomorrow, the next day, to make sure our community is safe. We will be here," said Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski

Mayor Mike Matson said the perpetrators will be held accountable for the damage and harm they've caused. Police have made numerous arrests.

Scott County is issuing a county-wide curfew from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. until further notice.

Matson said he will also be speaking with Governor Reynolds to request assistance from the Iowa National Guard for the next few nights.

In the meantime, he encouraged people to stay home and stay safe.

"Let me be clear. The incidents of this last [Sunday] night were not about promoting justice and they were not about honoring the memory of George Floyd. Instead, they were intended to create chaos and purposefully inflict damage throughout our community. This is a blatant disregard for the rule of the law and the sanctity of human life and does not reflect our community," said Mayor Matson