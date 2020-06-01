President Trump threatens to send military to end protests

UPDATE:

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump threatened to deploy United States military unless states halt violent protests.

Trump said he was recommending that governors deploy the National Guard in sufficient numbers to “dominate the streets.

If governors fail to take action, Trump said he will deploy the United States military and “quickly solve the problem for them.”

Trump in his Rose Garden remarks said he would mobilize the U.S. military to end “lawlessness” as police fired tear gas at hundreds of protesters gathered outside the White House. The president blamed anarchists and Antifa for fomenting unrest.

PREVIOUS:

WASHINGTON (NBC News) -- President Donald Trump addressed the nation from the White House Monday afternoon.

The news conference comes as protests are being held across the country after a white Minneapolis police officer's handling of George Floyd led to racially charged protests across the United States.

