Woodbury County confirms 8 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Local health officials have confirmed another 8 COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County.

On Monday, June 1, the Siouxland District Health Department reported no additional COVID-19 deaths in the county. Thus far, there have been 34 COVID-19 deaths in Woodbury County.

According to the Iowa COVID-19 dashboard, the county has had 2,761 positive cases since the pandemic began.

As of Monday, the SDHD says 1,648 of the county's positive cases have recovered.

Thus far, there have been 218 total hospitalizations in the county, 146 of those hospitalizations have been discharged.