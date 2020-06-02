 Skip to Content

Chad Sheehan wins GOP primary for Woodbury County Sheriff race

Chad Sheehan has won the primary for Woodbury County Sheriff. He has had previous experience with the Sioux City Police Department
Todd Wieck was the only other candidate for Woodbury County Sheriff. He's had decades of experience working as a Deputy Major for the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Chad Sheehan has won the bid for Woodbury County Sheriff.

Todd Wieck and Chad Sheehan were the two candidates running for the position after previous sheriff Dave Drew announced he wouldn’t be seeking reelection. Drew had been sheriff since 2012.

Sheehan has had previous experience with the Sioux City Police Department and is also a small business owner. One of Sheehan's campaign tasks included tackling changes to public safety. This was Sheehan's first run for office. Sheehan had Sheriff Dave Drew's endorsement for the election.

Todd Wieck has had decades of experience working as a Deputy Major for the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office. This was also Wieck's first run for sheriff. One of Wieck's big campaign tasks was the construction of the Law Enforcement and Justice Center.

The unofficial results from the Woodbury County website say Sheehan came away with 6,298 votes while Wieck fell short with 4,097 votes.

No Democratic candidates are running for the position of sheriff so Sheehan will be running unopposed in the November elections.

