Downtown Sioux City property vandalized with the letters BLM

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- As protestors gather across the U.S., Siouxlanders have also taken to the streets to protest the death of George Floyd.

The majority of the protests have been peaceful, but some vandalism was reported in downtown Sioux City. It happened in the 900 block of 4th Street, near the Promenade Theater downtown.

The letters "BLM" -- standing for Black Lives Matter-- were spray-painted multiple times around the property.

Sgt. Jeremy McClure with the Sioux City Police Department says investigators don't know when the vandalism occurred. Police weren't made aware of it until this afternoon.

McClure says the vandalism is saddening because it takes away from the legitimate concerns other protesters are raising. He says many downtown businesses have started taking steps to protect their property.

"We are concerned because we don't want to see some kind of conflict happen between a local business owner and a protester that's trying to have their voices heard but at the same time we have a business owner that's just trying to protect their livelihood," said Sgt. Jeremy McClure, Sioux City Police Department.

The police department is investigating the incident.

McClure said they have been reaching out to protest organizers, and working with them to ensure protests don't become violent.