HEALTHBEAT 4: Adult Medicine

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Adult medicine is the comprehensive care of an adult over the age of 18.

"As we age, we tend to accumulate medical conditions," said Dr. David Daniels, MercyOne Dakota Dunes Adult and Geriatrics Medicine.

David Daniels is a doctor at MercyOne Dakota Dunes Adult and Geriatrics Medicine. He said people should be frequently screened or checked out to determine what conditions they might have.

"A lot of people have concerns about conditions that run in their family or have other risks that they want to be determined or mitigate," said Daniels.

Lexi Chicoine is a nurse practitioner at the clinic. She said she commonly sees patients for disease management and health promotion.

"What that means is anybody who has preexisting conditions or conditions that have yet to be diagnosed, people who are having an array of symptoms," said Lexi Chicoine, Nurse Practitioner at MercyOne Dakota Dunes Adult and Geriatric Medicine.

One thing Chicoine will see patients for is bio-identical hormone consults.

"They're hormone pellets that are placed in the buttox that are long term," said Chicoine. "What this can help with is pre and post-menopausal symptoms. Men who are having low testosterone symptoms, hypogonadism, things like that."

Dr. Daniels said a person's age and medical condition should dictate how often a person should get a check-up.

"Young people maybe every, once every three to five years meaning 20-30," said Dr. Daniels. "Maybe 30-year-olds, every three years if things are overall healthy."

Both Dr. Daniels and Chicoine said it's important for them to have a good relationship with their patients, for their overall health.

Doctors said they are continuing to see more and more patients every week and said it's extremely important to not put off care, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.