Hy-Vee stores in Sioux City and South Sioux City to give away more than 40,000 mini peaches

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Hy-Vee says stores in Sioux City and South Sioux City, Nebraska will give away more than 40,400 mini peaches to customers.

The company says the giveaway is on Wednesday, June 3 and goes from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The peaches will be given through a contactless drive-thru event, while supplies last.

Hy-Vee officials say the company has partnered with SunWest Fruit Company to provide fresh producer to customers as COVID-19 continues to impact Iowans and Nebraskans.

The mini peaches will be distributed to customers for free on a first-come, first-served basis. Hy-Vee officials say product will be loaded into customer vehicles using a contactless method to minimize physical contact and enforce social distancing. Hy-Vee says event helpers will be wearing masks and gloves for additional safety measures. No walk-ups will be allowed.

Three Sioux City stores – Hy-Vee on Hamilton, Southern Mills Mall Hy-Vee and Gordon Plaza Hy-Vee, as well as South Sioux City Hy-Vee – will give away nearly 20 mini peaches to the first 530 customers at each location.

In total, approximately 7,600 pounds of fresh produce will be passed out.

