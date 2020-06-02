Iowa Primary Election Day: Voter turnout and absentee voting

Sergeant Bluff, IA (KTIV) -- Residents in Woodbury County have five different locations to vote at Tuesday.

Early Tuesday morning, there were only a handful of voters at the Sergeant Bluff-Luton high school polling location. But, by mid-afternoon, long lines were forming out the door.

There is one polling place located in each of the five state representative districts in Woodbury County.

Last month Woodbury County Auditor & Recorder Pat Gill announced the number of polling places were reduced from the normal 44 to five.

That's to protect voters and Precinct Election Officials because of COVID-19. To also help during this time, people were encouraged to vote absentee.

Steve Hofmeyer, Woodbury County Deputy Commissioner said they mailed out more than 16,000 absentee ballots to voters this year. Back on May 11th, 14,000 of those forms had already been returned.

Hofmeyer said as of Tuesday morning, 79 percent of those ballots have been sent in.

Hofmeyer said, 4 years ago in the primary, they only processed around 3,000 absentee ballots and about 8,000 people voted in the primary.

Hofmeyer said they're seeing a dramatic increase in both voters and those sending in absentee ballots.

Iowa Secretary of State, Paul Pate echoed that turnout for absentee voters to KTIV News Tuesday morning.

"They've stepped up," said Pate. "Iowans hear our message that we would like their help during this time so that we don't have lines at our polling locations and frankly when we were putting this together in back in late march, we didn't know where this pandemic was going to be at. Fortunately we are in a much better place. The numbers are there. We are seeing a huge response. We've clearly broken a lot of records, if you will, when it comes to how many absentees are voting.

Polling places will be open until 9:00 p.m. and social distancing will be practiced.