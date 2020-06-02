Iowa Rep. Steve King loses GOP primary to Randy Feenstra

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Randy Feenstra has won the nomination for Iowa's 4th Congressional District in the U.S. House, beating nine-term incumbent Congressman Steve King.

Rep. King has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2002. King was one of five Republicans vying for their party's nomination.

State Senator Feenstra, of Hull, Iowa, received his bachelor's degree from Dordt College and a master's in public administration from Iowa State University. Feenstra is a professor of business and public administration at Dordt University.

The Republican Party of Iowa released the following statements in response to Feenstra's nomination:

“I would like to extend my congratulations to state Senator Randy Feenstra on securing the fourth district GOP nomination. Feenstra is a strong, conservative leader with a history of getting things done for his district. On the other hand, his Democratic opponent J.D. Scholten supports a socialist agenda that includes the radical $93 trillion Green New Deal and government-run health care, and he has raked in twice as much in contributions from California liberals than from folks here in Iowa. It’s clear he doesn’t have Iowans’ best interests at heart.” Said Iowa GOP Chairman Jeff Kaufmann

“I would like to extend a special thank you to Steve King for his years of service. I have no doubt Iowans in the fourth district will unite behind Feenstra and his record of strong conservative leadership, and I look forward to working with them to keep the fourth district ruby red in November.” Iowa GOP Co-Chairman Cody Hoefert

Another candidate running was Jeremy Taylor, an energy specialist and former member of the Iowa House of Representatives. He also served on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors.

Also running in the election were Country Stores CEO Bret Richards, of Irwin, Iowa, and Commercial real estate developer Steve Reeder, of Arnolds Park, Iowa.

Feenstra will face Democrat J.D. Scholten in the November general election.