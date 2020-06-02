Iowa reports 20 new COVID-19 deaths, 264 additional cases

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- According to the state's dashboard, as of 10 a.m. Tuesday, there have been 20 additional COVID-19 deaths in Iowa and 264 new cases since 10 a.m. Monday.

This brings Iowa's total to 19,952 confirmed cases with a death toll of 558.

More than 163,964 Iowans have been tested while 11,556 have reportedly recovered, 371 being new today. One in every 19 Iowans have been tested for the virus.

Twelve COVID-19 patients were admitted to the hospital in the last 24 hours with the state having 337 patients hospitalized due to the virus. Of those in the hospital, 114 are in intensive care while 76 are on ventilators.

In northwest Iowa, designated as RMCC region 3 by the state, there are 94 patients hospitalized because of COVID-19. Officials say 45 are in the ICU and 36 are on ventilators.

KTIV will be reporting Iowa's COVID-19 once a day at 10 a.m. For the latest information from Iowa health officials, click here.