Isolated severe storms possible Tuesday evening

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Day number two of June brought another day of highs well into the 90s.

This heat and humidity will give us a chance of a few thunderstorms developing this evening.

The best chances of thunderstorms will likely be in northern Siouxland with a chance of large hail and gusty winds with these cells.

These should move to the east as we approach midnight with Wednesday looking quieter and a bit cooler with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday will stay in the upper 80s but with a little more humidity and then a chance of late day thunderstorms.

A few of these storms will once again have a chance of being severe and the chances of rain will continue into Thursday night.

We could see a slight chance of a thunderstorms continue into Friday with highs in the mid 80s.

Overall, it’s looking drier during the days of the weekend although we could see a few thunderstorms Saturday night.

Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 80s with Sunday possibly reach near 90.

Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Then chances of thunderstorms will arrive again on Tuesday with highs cooling down to near 80.