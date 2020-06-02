Near record heat Tuesday with strong late day thunderstorms possible

Temperatures soared for our first day of June with a record high of 97 degrees set in Sioux City, breaking the record from just two years ago of 95.



Expect another day where temperatures will be near record territory as we top out in the mid 90s.



It will be breezy but not quite as windy as yesterday with some mugginess as well; take it easy if outdoors, especially in the afternoon.



As a front settles in this afternoon, the focus shifts to a chance for strong thunderstorms.



After 4 PM we will have the chance to fire off storms in our far northern counties with that threat shifting southward through the evening.



The main threats will be for large hail and gusty winds along with frequent lightning and brief heavy rainfall.

A tornado can not be completely ruled out though it is a low chance.



Most thunderstorms should end by midnight with quiet conditions in place for Wednesday.



It will be a little cooler on Wednesday as well though still summer-like with highs in the mid to upper 80s.



Most of Thursday will be quiet as well but we will again have a chance for strong late-day thunderstorms into Thursday evening.

A few thunderstorms will again be possible late Friday with only slight chances for storms Saturday and Sunday.