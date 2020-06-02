New program helps Siouxland athletes improve

NORTH SIOUX CITY, South Dakota (KTIV) -- We're starting to see a slow return of sports in Siouxland. As athletes get ready for another season, they have a new place to improve.

CNOS Fieldhouse.Edge, is now available for athletes from fifth grade to college-aged. It's an eight week program broken into two four-week sessions.

The first session takes athletes through functional moves geared toward improving speed, power and mobility. In the second session, coaches will work on explosive power or explosive speed.

The Program Director is Ben Oberle, a former USD football and track athlete. He says every athlete can benefit.

"We can really specialize and be able to coach a little bit closer than the big strength and conditioning football teams, basketball teams," said Oberle. "We can really watch and fine tune those movements so we can elevate as an athlete but we can also give them a competitive adge but also give them some of the return from injury stuff and also injury preventions."

After completing the program, athletes will once again be tested to track progress.