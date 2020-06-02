Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 7:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Osceola County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT

FOR NORTHEASTERN OSCEOLA COUNTY…

At 618 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ocheyedan, or

12 miles east of Sibley, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe storm will be near…

Harris around 630 PM CDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH