Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 7:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Palo Alto County

…THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EMMET…NORTHERN KOSSUTH AND

NORTHERN PALO ALTO COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 700 PM CDT…

The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe

limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty

winds are still possible with these thunderstorms.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for

north central and northwestern Iowa.