Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 7:00 PM CDT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 7:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA
Palo Alto County
…THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EMMET…NORTHERN KOSSUTH AND
NORTHERN PALO ALTO COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 700 PM CDT…
The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe
limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property.
Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty
winds are still possible with these thunderstorms.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for
north central and northwestern Iowa.