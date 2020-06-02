Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 9:45 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Omaha, NE

Monona County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT

FOR NORTH CENTRAL MONONA COUNTY…

At 931 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles south of

Smithland, or 26 miles southwest of Ida Grove, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Rodney.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH