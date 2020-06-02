Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 10:15 PM CDT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 10:15 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Omaha, NE
Monona County
…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT
FOR NORTHEASTERN MONONA COUNTY…
At 955 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles southeast of
Smithland, or 23 miles southwest of Ida Grove, moving east at 10 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Another severe thunderstorm produced quarter size hail 4 to 5 miles
norhteast of Mapleton around 945 pm.
Locations impacted include…
Mapleton.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
HAIL…1.00IN;
WIND…60MPH