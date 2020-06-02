Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 10:15 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Omaha, NE

Monona County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT

FOR NORTHEASTERN MONONA COUNTY…

At 955 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles southeast of

Smithland, or 23 miles southwest of Ida Grove, moving east at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Another severe thunderstorm produced quarter size hail 4 to 5 miles

norhteast of Mapleton around 945 pm.

Locations impacted include…

Mapleton.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH