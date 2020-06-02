Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 9:47 PM CDT until TUE 10:30 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Crawford County

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Crawford County in west central Iowa…

* Until 1030 PM CDT.

* At 947 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Danbury, or

16 miles southwest of Ida Grove, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Schleswig and Ricketts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH