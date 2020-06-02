Sioux City Protest continue overnight

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Protesters were outside the Sioux City police station once again Monday night, protesting the death of George Floyd one week ago at the hands of a Minneapolis Police officer.

More than a hundred people walked around the block chanting things like no justice no peace, hands up don't shoot, and I can't breathe."



The protest for the most part was peaceful, but some water bottles were thrown at police.



But, whenever someone in the crowd tried to start any violence, other protestors in the crowd shut it down…one protestor yelling "united we stand, together we fall".

People are surrounding the police cars now chanting “hands up, don’t shoot”. pic.twitter.com/nyS3p9AwXR — Michaela Feldmann (@MichaelaKTIV4) June 2, 2020