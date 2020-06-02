South Dakota reports 1,015 active COVID-19 cases, 3,990 people have recovered

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) - On Tuesday, health officials confirmed 33 additional COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, bringing the statewide total to 5,067.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, there are currently 1,015 active COVID-19 cases in the state, a decrease of 54 since Monday. Thus far, the state says 3,990 people have recovered from the virus.

No new deaths were reported on June 2, officials say there have been 62 COVID-19 deaths in the state.

As of Tuesday, there are 89 South Dakotans hospitalized. There have been 443 hospitalizations in the state since the pandemic began.