DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- Theresa Greenfield wins Democratic Senate primary in Iowa.

On June 2, four Democratic candidates competed for their party’s nod to take on Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst.

The other candidates included Michael Franken, Kimberly Graham and Eddie Mauro.

Greenfield will be looking to unseat incumbent Republican Joni Ernst, who has been in office five years. In 2014, Ernst flipped a blue seat red when Democrat Tom Harkin retired. She bested Democrat Bruce Braley by about 90,000 votes.

Being a first term, Junior Senator, Ernst is vulnerable unlike her colleague, Senator Chuck Grassley.

In the weeks before Tuesday’s primary, Theresa Greenfield was polling well according to public policy polling.

During candidate Eddie Mauro’s campaign, he touched on rectifying racial inequality as a key importance to him while Michael Franken polled second in the same poll putting Greenfield at the top.

Franken believed in taking it slow and working across the aisle.

Kimberly Graham’s campaign focused on the belief that a stronger stance is what it takes to unseat senator Ernst.