Tyson says 591 employees at Storm Lake plant tested positive for COVID-19, production to resume June 3

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) -- Tyson Foods has released the results of facility-wide testing for COVID-19 at its Storm Lake, Iowa pork plant.

Tyson says out of the 2,303 employees who work at the facility and were tested, 591 tested positive. Company officials say more than 75% of them did not show any symptoms and otherwise would not have been identified.

Officials say 58 of those positive cases were tested by the public health department or when seeking care through personal health care providers. The 533 other positive cases were tested onsite between May 18 and May 21.

Tyson says those who tested positive received paid leave and may return to work only when they met the criteria established by the CDC and Tyson. The company says 186 of those who have tested positive have been now returned to work after meeting that criteria.

Back on May 28, Iowa health officials confirmed an outbreak at the pork plant with 555 of the plant's employees testing positive for COVID-19.

Production was temporarily halted while deep cleaning and sanitizing were conducted at the plant. The company says production is to resume on June 3.

“We are thankful for the efforts of Tyson Foods’ management and team members to ensure the safety of employees as they continue in the best manner possible to process food for our country,” said Keri Navratil, City Manager for Storm Lake. “We know that the efforts to protect Tyson team members also protect their families and, in turn, our other residents.”

In a press release, Tyson said it will disclose test results at other plants where it is conducting facility-wide testing. The release says this information will be provided to health and government officials, team members and stakeholders.