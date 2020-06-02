Woodbury County confirms 2 new COVID-19 deaths, total now 36

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Local health officials have confirmed another two COVID-19 deaths in Woodbury County.

According to the Siouxland District Health Department, this brings Woodbury County total number of virus-related deaths up to 36.

Siouxland District Health officials say the latest two deaths involved a male between the ages of 61 and 80 and a female over the age of 81.

On Tuesday, June 2, the SDHD also reported 25 new positive cases in the county out of 193 tests reported. The Iowa Department of Public Health says there have been 2,781 positive cases in Woodbury County thus far.

As of Tuesday, the SDHD says 1,731 of the county's positive cases have recovered.

Thus far, there have been 227 total hospitalizations in the county, 152 of those hospitalizations have been discharged.